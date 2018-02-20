Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

In what could not be a more Canadian Olympic moment, a rather curious moose was snapped enjoying some Olympic coverage on the CBC.

Matt Duncombe‏ shared the photo on Twitter yesterday of the “friendly neighbourhood moose” peeking in his deck window in Calgary, trying to stay up to date on the Olympic bobsled action.

Lol bobsleigh game so strong even moose want to watch 😂🇨🇦 — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2018

He wrote “@CBCOlympics Your coverage is attracting a diverse audience. #MooseareCanadianstoo”

The photo has received more than 2,900 retweets, 8,900 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Uh excuse me…did Virtue and Moir skate yet?” said Lisa MacColl in response.

“Doesn’t get more Canadian than that! #TeamCanada #TeamMoose,” added Virginia Gaffney.

Did you offer him a beer? I'm sure all that Olympic action was making him thirsty. — God Zilla (@TrumpsterTrash) February 20, 2018

