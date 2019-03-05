Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Uber Technologies Inc. users in Canada last year left behind glass eyes, gold teeth, a black whip and even a graduation certificate in the vehicles they were riding in.

The items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten in Canadian Uber cars, which also included poutine, homework, a ukuleles, wedding cards, dentures and a shower curtain pole.

Based on its data, Uber says the Canadians who lost the most items last year were using the service in Lethbridge, Alta., the Niagara and Kitchener-Waterloo regions of Ontario and Montreal.

READ MORE: Airports feared losing revenue to Uber and Lyft. Here’s what happened

Uber says users were most forgetful on Saturdays and Sundays and between the hours of 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Uber says Jan. 1 and Oct. 29, the Friday closest to Halloween, had the most items lost in its vehicles in a day.

The company’s data shows users were most likely to forget watches on Monday, headphones on Tuesday, laptops on Wednesday, books on Thursday, passports on Friday, phones on Saturday and cakes on Sunday.

READ MORE: E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Royal family to block internet trolls on social media
Next story
VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

Just Posted

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Bulkley Valley air quality advisory

Smithers and Houston ban wood stove use during advisories if they aren’t primary heat source.

Houston council to decide how to spend provincial grant

Part of $100 million meant for northern governments

Council to ponder next steps for new community hall

Current hall in need of repairs

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for goverbnment

World’s largest gnome needs a new home

Iconic Vancouver Island attraction could soon be demolished

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Vancouver Island produce company is sending alfalfa sprouts to outer space

Eat More Sprouts to be part of an International Space Station experiment

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Search continues for suspect after cops hit by car in Burnaby

Two police officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service had been doing training

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Most Read