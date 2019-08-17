Mr. Bentley and cans of beer made in his honour by Surrey-based Russell Brewing. (Photo: facebook.com/Russell.Brewing)

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

A new beer made by Surrey’s Russell Brewing honours Mr. Bentley, an English bulldog who’s become a social-media star.

A drawing of the “moonwalking, helicopter co-piloting, cucumber eating, internet sensation” from Vancouver is featured on cans of Mr. Bentley’s Cucumber Sour.

“He partnered with Russell Brewing to create this refreshingly crisp Cucumber Sour. Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish,” says a post on the brewer’s website.

The charity works to grant wishes to Canadian kids diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

The quirky Mr. Bentley is afraid of essentially everything, according to his owner, Bradley Friesen.

The dog’s hangups include a fear of shiny floors, so he “moonwalks” backward on such surfaces.

Videos of such adventures have earned Mr. Bentley more than 327,000 followers on Instagram, close to 12,000 subscribers on Youtube and another 18,500 followers on Facebook.

One thing Mr. Bentley isn’t afraid of is riding shotgun in a helicopter piloted by Friesen.

Accordingly, a “Fly With Bentley” contest has been posted to Russell Brewing’s website, for a flight for two with Sky Helicopters.

RELATED STORY: Owner takes bulldog on a best-friend helicopter ride across Pitt Lake.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Jimmy Kimmel vows to visit after being named honourary mayor of Dildo, N.L.

Just Posted

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

Skeena Watershed reopened for recreational pink and coho

Four sections and tributaries remain closed

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates react to finding Trudeau broke ethics law

The election campaign is heating up before the writ has even dropped

Burns Lake golfers to help end world hunger

Burns Lake residents will bring together charity and golf at the Grip… Continue reading

Houston area ski club proposes new community forest

Morice Mountain has ‘huge untapped potential’

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Most Read