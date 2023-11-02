Hate rats? You might want to make a move to Chilliwack

Chilliwack ranked least ratty city in Canada in Orkin’s annual list

Chilliwack has been ranked the least ratty city in Canada for 2023.

The annual list put out by pest control company Orkin Canada on Oct. 30 maps out the Top 25 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in Canada.

Chilliwack is 25th out of 25 cities this year, putting it at the bottom of the rodent-ridden cities pile of Canadian cities.

Abbotsford was 18th, while Surrey came in at 11th rattiest city.

The rankings were determined by the total number of rodent treatments Orkin was contracted to perform Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023 in homes and businesses across Canada.

Chilliwack ranked least ratty city in Canada in 2023 list. (Orkin Canada)

“As winter rolls in, Orkin Canada remind homeowners and business owners to take precautions to help keep rodents out.”

Toronto made it to number one in terms of all-Canadian rattiness for the second year in a row, once again beating second-place Vancouver for the title.

