Kaitlyn Hundt-Lippett, pictured with her mixer Stanley. Hundt-Lippet is hoping someone driving to Nelson from Toronto will be able to bring her industrial kitchen mixer along in exchange for free baked goods. (Kaitlyn Alexandria Hundt-Lippett/Facebook)

Kaitlyn Hundt-Lippett, pictured with her mixer Stanley. Hundt-Lippet is hoping someone driving to Nelson from Toronto will be able to bring her industrial kitchen mixer along in exchange for free baked goods. (Kaitlyn Alexandria Hundt-Lippett/Facebook)

Get Stanley to Nelson: Woman seeks help to get beloved mixer cross-country

Support reaching as far as UK after woman’s social media post goes viral

Are you travelling to Nelson from Toronto anytime soon? There could be baked goods in it for you.

Acknowledging it was a long shot, Kaitlyn Hundt-Lippett posted to social media Tuesday (Sept. 26) that she was looking for anyone travelling by car to Nelson from Toronto that could bring along her girl Stanley for the ride.

Stanley is a silver Kitchen Aid mixer.

“WHATS IN IT 4 U? She is multi use – her dough hooks can be used for last minute self defence, she is a very quiet passenger .. AND … I will give you a yearly commitment to portions of all (*decently) baked goods, ALSO will pitch gas/transport money!”

The post has since garnered more than 250 shares and 6,800 reactions on Facebook.

Hundt-Lippett told Black Press Media it’s been overwhelming the amount of responses she’s received. A few people have been wildly helpful and she’s been chatting with them to figure out a possible plan, while she’s also received messages from people as far as the U.K. saying they’re rooting for her and Stanley.

“One person offered her stand mixer because she’s getting it in a divorce … which is very sweet and I said no. I’m attached to Stanley.”

She got the stand mixer in an estate sale about five years ago.

The two have been separated for the last year when Hundt-Lippett moved to Nelson at the last minute for a change of pace and the ski season, and now she’s looking for them to “be reunited in sweet pastry bliss.”

The mixer is currently in storage in Toronto.

Asked what kind of baked goods are on the table, Hundt-Lippet said she has a sweet tooth.

“…I don’t want anyone to think I’m any sort of baker in any way. I just do it for myself and friends so I hope people aren’t expecting high Parisian baked goods anytime soon.”

Breaking Newssocial media

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to balance the gory and the family-friendly in your Halloween fun

Just Posted

Supporters gathered at Hagwilget Canyon Bridge on July 28 to demand justice for Kaylee Gunanoot, holding up protest signs bearing her name and seeking answers regarding her tragic death on the Hagwilget First Nation reserve. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
RCMP’s investigation into Kaylee Gunanoot’s death questioned by First Nations leaders

From left to right, back row: North Terrace champions Robin Gill, Pushpinder Singh, Hiren Patel, Kuldeep Singh, Rashpal Singh, Amar Singh and Jai Sharda. From left to right, front row: North Terrace Captain Sandeep Sharma, Karan Gill, Satnam Singh and Vijay Kaushik stand and squat with their trophy at the Terrace Cricket Club’s championships on Sept. 24 in Terrace. (Submitted photo)
North Terrace clinches victory in tight Terrace Cricket Club championship

(File photo)
Major set back predicted for cattle industry in northwest B.C as hay shortage forces farmers to sell cattle

With the sun casting its glow on Hwy 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace, lingering snowbanks stand as rare sentinels to a season past. This picturesque, albeit not unusual scene, is not expected to be commonplace this winter. As El Niño sets in, Environment Canada meteorologists anticipate milder temperatures, turning the iconic, snow-clad landscapes of northwestern B.C. into anomalies rather than the norm. The imminent warmer winter heralds a drastic shift from the La Niña conditions experienced over the past three years, introducing a season of unexpected warmth and uncertainty in precipitation. (Black Press Media file photo)
El Niño forecasted to bring warm winter to northwestern B.C., Environment Canada says