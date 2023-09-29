Get Stanley to Nelson: Woman seeks help to get beloved mixer cross-country

Support reaching as far as UK after woman’s social media post goes viral

Kaitlyn Hundt-Lippett, pictured with her mixer Stanley. Hundt-Lippet is hoping someone driving to Nelson from Toronto will be able to bring her industrial kitchen mixer along in exchange for free baked goods. (Kaitlyn Alexandria Hundt-Lippett/Facebook)

Are you travelling to Nelson from Toronto anytime soon? There could be baked goods in it for you.

Acknowledging it was a long shot, Kaitlyn Hundt-Lippett posted to social media Tuesday (Sept. 26) that she was looking for anyone travelling by car to Nelson from Toronto that could bring along her girl Stanley for the ride.

Stanley is a silver Kitchen Aid mixer.

“WHATS IN IT 4 U? She is multi use – her dough hooks can be used for last minute self defence, she is a very quiet passenger .. AND … I will give you a yearly commitment to portions of all (*decently) baked goods, ALSO will pitch gas/transport money!”

The post has since garnered more than 250 shares and 6,800 reactions on Facebook.

Hundt-Lippett told Black Press Media it’s been overwhelming the amount of responses she’s received. A few people have been wildly helpful and she’s been chatting with them to figure out a possible plan, while she’s also received messages from people as far as the U.K. saying they’re rooting for her and Stanley.

“One person offered her stand mixer because she’s getting it in a divorce … which is very sweet and I said no. I’m attached to Stanley.”

She got the stand mixer in an estate sale about five years ago.

The two have been separated for the last year when Hundt-Lippett moved to Nelson at the last minute for a change of pace and the ski season, and now she’s looking for them to “be reunited in sweet pastry bliss.”

The mixer is currently in storage in Toronto.

Asked what kind of baked goods are on the table, Hundt-Lippet said she has a sweet tooth.

“…I don’t want anyone to think I’m any sort of baker in any way. I just do it for myself and friends so I hope people aren’t expecting high Parisian baked goods anytime soon.”

