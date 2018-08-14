From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

BMX riders are one of the many shows at the Fair at the PNE this year. (PNE photo)

The Fair at the PNE kicks off this Saturday, and it’s jam-packed with everything from BMX riders to jousting knights and all your favourite bands.

The Action Sports World Tour will be featured at the Pacific Coliseum for the fair’s 118th year.

The world’s best skateboarders and BMX riders from the X Games will perform at the stadium every day at 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

If tricks aren’t your thing, maybe medieval adventure is.

North America’s biggest jousting stars are coming to the PNE with the Knights of Valour, a “thrilling spectacle that is performed by one-of-a-kind masters of horsemanship and features unchoreographed illustrations of medieval warfare that was worthy of the attention of kings and queens worldwide.”

The “must-see” show will bring 25 years of jousting expertise to the Agrodome for daily shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If science is more your thing, check out POPnology, an exhibit on how technology has been influenced by movies, books, television, art and futurists.

Fans can see the DeLorean Time Machine, HAL 9000, the world’s first 3D-printed car, robot displays featuring the industrial robot Baxter, and more. The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the PNE Rollerland building.

If it’s history that gets you going, check out the Street of Dreams exhibit that takes you down Vintage Lane to see refurbished timeless classics and hot rods in Camshaft Court. Then, wander over to Lifted Lane, which will contrast the low-and-slow at the Scraping Pavement Pullout.

Classic American muscle cars will be on display in the Three Second Stretch, right by the two-wheeled chrome at Pipes Place.

The exhibition runs from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily and is free with admission to the Fair.

If it’s music you want, you’re in luck – the Fair features 15 fantastic shows this year.

From Boyz II Men on opening night to Cyndi Lauper to close off the show on Sept. 3, there’s something for everyone.

Performances include:

Aug. 18 – Boyz II Men

Aug. 19 – Air Supply

Aug. 21 – Dean Brody

Aug. 22 – Goo Goo Dolls

Aug. 23 – I LOVE THE 90’s TOUR feat. Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC

Aug. 24 – Wilson Phillips

Aug. 25 – Marianas Trench

Aug. 26 – LOST 80’s LIVE feat. A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann, Animotion and Nu Shooz

Aug. 28 – 112 feat. Slim

Aug. 29 – Kool & the Gang

Aug. 30 – Jann Arden

Aug. 31 – Burton Cummings and Band

Sept. 1 – Chicago

Sept. 2 – Village People

Sept. 3 – Cyndi Lauper

The Fair runs daily from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3. For more information, check out their website.

