France rebuffs Trump for suggesting ‘flying water tankers’ to fight Notre Dame fire

Trump’s advice was shut down in a series of tweets from the French interior ministry

U.S. President Donald Trump was promptly shut down by French officials after he tweeted unsolicited advice on how to fight the blaze on Monday at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

The president, who’s notorious for his opinionated and scornful tweets, suggested fire crews use “flying water tankers” to hit the inferno, likely referring to the aircraft that drop water onto fires.

France’s Ministry of the Interior later posted its own tweet, in apparent reply: “Hundreds of firemen of the Paris Fire Brigade are doing everything they can to bring the terrible Notre Dame fire under control. All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

READ MORE: Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

It’s still unclear exactly what caused the fire, but officials have said they are investigating a possible link to a renovation project underway at the cathedral’s peak.

READ MORE: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Just Posted

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Hotcakes

On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the… Continue reading

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

$1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000… Continue reading

Council lays out federal gas tax spending plan

Included is arena ammonia plant replacement

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Most Read