Four advantages to being a leftie for International Left-Handers Day

Only 10 per cent of people on the planet are left-handed

With approximately 90 per cent of the world’s population being right-handed, being a leftie is considered very rare.

In honour of International Left-handers Day on August 13, here are four advantages left-handed people have:

1. According to a 2014 study, left-handed people were found to be better drivers than those who are right-handed. This is believed to be because cars are designed for right-handed drivers, meaning left-handed drivers must pay more attention to detail.

2. While this isn’t a proven fact, left-handed people may have a better chance at becoming president in the U.S. Out of the past 15 American presidents, seven have been non-righties.

3. In time sensitive sports, it is harder for right-handed people to adjust when competing against left-handed people. This means that left-handers have an advantage when it comes to certain sports.

4. Researchers believe that left-handed people are wired in a way that makes them able to recover from a stroke better than right-handed people. In left-handers, the part of the brain in charge of staying alert can be spread out on both sides, while in right-handers it’s only on the right side.

The Canadian Press

