A whopping $100,000 in gold and silver is hidden somewhere in Vancouver. (GoldHunt)

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Feeling the pinch as you book your summer flights this year?

Well, never fear – in Vancouver, there’s $100,000 worth of gold and silver hidden in a case somewhere in the city.

It’s run by GoldHunt, who have hidden $100,000 each in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

The money’s already been found in Edmonton, but the other two cities are up for grabs.

On their website, GoldHunt says the search is being run on behalf of a private company, that wishes to stay anonymous, but will be taken across Canada this summer.

To find the cash, searchers will have to buy a $35 treasure map. If you want to up your odds, you can spend $55 and get the map plus five clues.

Then – then hunt is on!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2
Next story
VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Just Posted

Houston has a dog park

Now open is a park just for dogs at the Four Seasons… Continue reading

Parrot Lake fire extinguished

A wildfire reported near Parrot Lake was investigated and deemed a non-threat.… Continue reading

Houston starting to feel LNG impact

Preparations are leading to significant activity next year

Dungate money rolling in

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of placing its annual… Continue reading

RDBN emissions increased in 2018

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from services of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako… Continue reading

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Most Read