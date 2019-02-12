Elk herd crosses highway in B.C.’s Okanagan

Rare sight caught on camera by local resident

A rare sight brought traffic to a standstill in Enderby.

A herd of more than 20 elk were spotted crossing Highway 97 near the Starlight Drive-In Theatre around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Callie Pipe, of Enderby, was on her way to work in Vernon when she noticed the cars ahead of her begin to slow down. Then she saw the herd bounding through the snow-covered field to her left.

Pipe quickly turned on her video camera just in time to catch the herd crossing the highway before disappearing into the treeline on her right, behind an Oyama Zipline sign..

“They are not very common and are often talked about around Enderby,” said Pipe. “The herd has grown over the past years.”

Pipe’s video has gone viral on Facebook.

