An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)

Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

A keen photographer snapped the moment an eagle tried to snatch a duckling from the waters of Panama Flats Thursday morning.

Christy Grinton shared a series of images of the fluffy duckings and the battle of the birds on her social media.

“When I arrived at the Panama flats I noticed a very cute bunch of Mallard ducklings with their mom, 11 in all. After a few shots I went along and photographed a bunch of other birds. As I was watching the blackbirds, all of a sudden all the ducks started to fly, which means only one thing – eagle,” she wrote.

Grinton recounts the battle as the momma duck protects the ducklings and thwarts the eagle.

Find the full story on Instagram.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Panama Flats can be both farm and parkland, councillor says

READ ALSO: Saanich spikes 37-acre ALR expansion at Panama Flats

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Just Posted

Fire Townhouse Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
VIDEO: Townhouse devoured by fire in Houston

No injuries but property completely destroyed

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. A British Columbia First Nations group says it’s disappointed by the news that a second major investor is looking to sell its shares in the Kitimat Liquefied Natural Gas development.(Kitimat LNG illustration)
First Nations coalition criticizes Woodside decision to sell its stake in Kitimat LNG

First Nations Limited Partnership says decision to sell is a threat to its commercial interests

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

District of Houston municipal office - file photo
Houston council supports grant

Council is supporting a bid by the Houston Community Services Association which… Continue reading

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence with a multi-year contract after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks to be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, trades this off-season: GM

Jim Benning says the team is willing to take big steps in order to get back to the playoffs

Karen McLeod is a resident of British Columbia, but has been living in Sackville since November, caring for her mother, Dodie, who has dementia. (Submitted)
‘She needs constant care’: B.C. siblings denied entry at border leaves family in difficult situation

Karen McLeod and her mother are limbo after her siblings were denied entry into the province under a compassionate care exemption to pandemic restrictions

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

An eagle attacks a mother duck at Panama Flats on May 6. (Christy Grinton photo)
Duck versus eagle: epic battle in Vancouver Island marsh caught on camera

Eagle dives for duckling dinner, thwarted by mother duck at Saanich marsh

The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)
Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Officers on the Delta Police Department’s new violence suppression team targeting the ongoing gang conflict are now wearing body-worn cameras for officer safety reasons. The move marks the first time that a front-line patrol police team in B.C. will be using body-worn cameras on a regular basis, according to the device’s manufacturer, Axom. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

DPD launched interdiction team May 15; have since seized drugs, cash and sword from alleged gangsters

Most Read