A deer stands by clothes after crashing into a shop in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. A dazed and confused deer has been trapped in a clothing store in the fashionable mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, on the Italian Dolomites, before been saved and freed. Local authorities said the deer, a four-five years-old big specimen, entered the shop, specialized in tirolese outfits, by mistake as the assistant was away. Authorities said It was necessary to isolate the whole Cortina’s square to allow vets to catch the deer, anesthetize it and then bring him back into the wild. (Ufficio Stampa Provincia di Belluno via AP)

Dazed and confused deer gets trapped in Italy’s resort shop

Sedated animal was brought to the woods and released

A dazed and confused deer has stormed into a clothing store in the fashionable mountain resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, on the Italian Dolomites, blocking the local shopping street for a few hours before been saved and freed.

Local authorities said Tuesday that the deer, estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, entered the shop, specialized in tirolese outfits, while the assistant was away, and got trapped inside among the clothes.

Authorities said It was necessary to cordon off Cortina’s shopping square to allow local veterinarians to catch the animal, anesthetize it and then bring it back to the wild.

Cortina mayor Gianpaolo Ghedina said that “luckily, all ended well. Once Dazed and confused deer gets trapped in Italy’s resort shop.”

The Associated Press

