Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

An oncoming cyclist is seen in this photo taken from the backseat of a taxi going down the separated bike lane on Dunsmuir Street in Vancouver. The video was posted to Twitter on Sept. 9, 2019. (Nolan Lienhart/Twitter)

Vancouver police are investigating after a taxi driver appears to have driven down a separated bike lane.

Nolan Lienhart, an urban planner in Portland, Ore., posted a Tweet on Monday with a video shot from the backseat of a cab as it travelled at least one block in the Dunsmuir bike lane in the city’s downtown core.

Lienhart said in another Tweet that one oncoming cyclist had to exit the bike lane to avoid the cab.

When other users asked if he had complained to the company, he said he hadn’t, but that he wished Vancouver had ride-hailing services such as Uber or Lyft because he could easily make a complaint via the mobile app.

He stated he would not do interviews with the news media.

The cab company was not clear in the video.

The police released no details, saying in an email on Wednesday that it was early in the investigation.

