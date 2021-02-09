A number of Canadians are disappointed after Tim Hortons switched out the egg patties in its franchise’s breakfast sandwiches - for fresher ones. (Twitter/Tim Hortons)

Canadians launch petition urging Tim Hortons to remove freshly cracked eggs from breakfast sandwiches

The company switched to Grade A Canadian eggs earlier this month. Some customers aren’t satisfied.

“Our country is on the verge of losing everything that makes us good and just,” according to loyal Tim Hortons’ customer, Lethbridge student Sammy Wade.

What has the nation lost? It’s what’s been inside Tim Hortons’ breakfast sandwiches for years. The company made the switch to freshly cracked eggs this month.

Wade has now launched a petition – which currently has around 1,700 signatures – asking the Canadian coffee and donut eatery to return the sandwiches to their former glory.

She told Black Press Media “the freshly-cracked egg is gross, rubbery and stringy for some odd reason. It needs to be put down.”

The new patty is made from Canadian Grade A eggs and the result of various test market trials, according to a Feb. 3 Tim Hortons’ news release.

READ MORE: Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases a Timbit cereal

“Guests loved the change and they couldn’t wait for today’s official launch,” says chef Tallis Voakes, new culinary lead for the franchise.

Egg Farmers of Canada also celebrated the move Feb. 3, applauding Tim Hortons’ “commitment to high-quality food and sourcing suppliers, like Canadian egg farmers, that uphold leading food safety and animal welfare standards.”

Eggs used in the sandwiches are now certified. Farms that raise them will be subject to on-site inspections and third-party audits for quality assurance explained the nonprofit in a news release.

“Tim Horton’s removed our beloved egg patty so it could be replaced with some freshly cracked mutiny,” described Wade in the Change.org petition.

Tim Hortons responded on Twitter to customers disappointed about the new patty. It asked them to contact the company privately via social media.


Tim Hortons

