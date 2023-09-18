A firefighter approaches a very happy pup for rescue from a Victoria rooftop. (Victoria Firefighters IAFF Local 730/Instagram)

A firefighter approaches a very happy pup for rescue from a Victoria rooftop. (Victoria Firefighters IAFF Local 730/Instagram)

‘Breaking stereotypes’: Firefighters rescue dog from Victoria rooftop

Firefighter greeted with wags and wiggles during rescue

Fans are singing the praises of firefighters online after a Victoria crew plucked a pup from a roof.

“Breaking the stereotypes today, no cats in trees but dogs on roofs,” the Victoria Fire Department said in a post on social media. “A grateful pup was helped off the roof by FF Huva and the crew of Ladder 1 today. These are the fun calls!”

The department did not reveal where or when the incident occurred, but the pup and crew appeared happy and healthy.

According to the city, the Victoria Fire Department performed 3,365 life safety inspections, provided community safety education to 5,439 attendees and responded to 9,481 emergency incidents last year.

READ ALSO: Why are fire trucks across Greater Victoria different colours?

READ ALSO: Victoria kitten stuck in basement drain pipe rescued by firefighters

Victoria Fire Department

Love The Houston Today?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?
Next story
As finale looms, a Q&A with B.C. finalists of The Amazing Race Canada

Just Posted

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

District of Houston municipal hall. (File photo)
Council extremely pleased with mill build decision

Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleared by District workers. (Facebook photo/Houston Today) Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleaned by District of Houston workers. (Facebook photo)
District enforces length of stay rule at Bymac Park

Brian Hewitt and Mae Vinneau orgainzers of the We Care Group, set up on Hwy. 16 and Benson Road the day on Sept. 2. They had another successful bottle drive thanks to the donations from the residents of Houston. This time they had help from Virginia Kraft. All proceeds go to the B.C. Sick Children’s Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Amazing volunteers helping BC Children’s Hosptial