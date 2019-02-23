B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Someone in B.C. just got $25.9 million richer.
A ticket purchased in the province is the winner of Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The lottery doesn’t specify an exact location.
The winning numbers were: 6, 31, 33, 34, 43, 33, 36 and bonus number 22.
Earlier this month, a lottery ticket sold in Fort Nelson won $500,000.
There were 36 BC Lottery Corp. winners from the province in 2018.
The next Lotto Max draw is on Mar. 1 with a jackpot of about $1 million.
