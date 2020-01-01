B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Child was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

The little one arrived at 12:01 a.m., weighing 4 lbs, 10 oz, according to a B.C. government Twitter account.

#BC’s New Year’s baby was born in Royal Columbian Hospital at 12:01 a.m. weighing 4 lbs 10 oz. Congratulations and all the best to the family! @Fraserhealth — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2020

It's a boy! Island Health's first hospital birth of 2020 came at 12:17am at Vic General – an 8 pound 3 ounce lad from Sooke. #NewYearsBaby — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) January 1, 2020

IT’S A GIRL!

Interior Health’s New Year’s baby is a girl, born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital, weighing 5 lbs 3 oz, a first child for Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna. #HappyNewYear #NewYearsBaby #welcome pic.twitter.com/BvrhIZr0xd — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) January 1, 2020

