B.C. moms pen book to help kids have a safe and spooky Halloween

Loofie Saves Halloween offers option for keeping the day safe and fun, authors say

Loofie Saves Halloween is an interactive children’s book developed by South Surrey moms Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe. (Contributed graphic)

A pair of South Surrey moms aiming to ease the stress of Halloween in a pandemic have released a kids book that offers up an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

Loofie Saves Halloween, co-authored by Lori Russell and Lu Lee Kombe, is about making sure every child can enjoy the spooky day while staying safe and healthy, a news release issued Thursday (Oct. 8) states.

“We have felt the stress of trying to plan a safe Halloween for our little ones, and we know other parents are also in this situation,” Russell said in the release.

“We want to make sure every child can celebrate Halloween 2020… especially those that are immunocompromised and cannot trick-or-treat.”

Loofie Saves Halloween is intended to be read to kids by a parent or caregiver prior to the spooky day. Then, come Oct. 31, have the main character, Loofie the Candy Monster, hide Halloween candy indoors for the youngsters to seek out while in costume.

It’s “an interactive children’s book that will have kids playing eye spy to look for candy in the pictures, and around their own home.”

Kombe, who also illustrated the 24-page paperback, described it as “think Easter Bunny meets that little guy who hangs out on a shelf and Christmas time!”

It is available on Amazon for $17.29.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

