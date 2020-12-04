B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Back in February, a Kelowna business made a deal; anyone who makes a baby in their hotel on Feb. 14 gets a special prize.
Well, a Kelowna couple did. As a result, Hotel Zed has announced the couple, Nicole and Alex, have received free Valentine’s Day stays for the next 18 years.
“After booking a Nooner on Feb 14, Kelowna’s Nicole and Alex are welcoming a baby any second now – that means they’ll be getting free Valentine’s Day stays for the next 18 years.
“Congratulations to this beautiful family,” stated the hotel on Facebook.
Word of this news has since spread, making headlines internationally including on CNN.
Nicole and Alex have since posted photos of a maternity shoot at the hotel.
