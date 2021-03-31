Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin’s Best Photography)

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin’s Best Photography)

B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Three of the best beaches in all of Canada are right here in your B.C. backyard.

The acclaimed international travel guide Lonely Planet has named north Vancouver Island’s San Josef Bay as the “best wilderness beach” in Canada, Vancouver’s Kitsilano as the “best urban beach” and Tofino’s Chesterman as “best for surfing.”

RELATED: Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: San Josef Bay

RELATED: West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

The titles were awarded yesterday in an article called “Top 10 Beaches in Canada” by Brendan Sainsbury on lonelyplanet.com.

San Jo has a “reputation for tempestuous weather and tricky access” and the 1.6-mile (2.5km) trail that leads to the ocean “starts at the end of a 43-mile (70km) unpaved logging road from Port Hardy.”

The article goes into more detail on the area, noting that when the forest finally parts, “you’ll be delivered onto a windswept expanse of crashing surf and forested sea stacks where bushes and trees have been contorted by fierce Pacific storms,” adding, “Bring a tent and binoculars. You can camp right on the smooth sandy beach and the ‘bins’ will enhance your appreciation of the resident wildlife including eagles and ospreys.”

Chesterman earned its award due to being “close enough to town to reach by bike (with your surfboard clipped to a special bike-rack) and firm enough to cycle on if you need some leg exercise before cresting the Pacific waves.”

The article states choosing your favourite surf beach near Tofino is “like choosing your favourite delixe sports car. They’re all ridiculously good.” But the author leaned on the input of locals who called Chesterman the region’s “most complete scimitar of sand.”

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Kitsilano earned recognition as a “freewheeling nugget of Southern California, chopped off and transported 1,000 miles north.”

Kits has “a sporty, laid-back vibe, especially in summer” and beach volleyball is “the game of choice although there are also enough grassy expanses to spread out and toss a frisbee or football.”

To see the full list of beaches named the best in Canada, check out Lonely Planet’s website.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

beaches

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Houston Fellowship Church file photo
Church recovering from break-in

Still able to broadcast services despite losing electronic equipment

Murray Sullivan is now partners in Vernon Recreational Products.
Houston businessman expands to Vernon RV

Anyone who has lived in Houston in the past 25 years, has… Continue reading

Frost heaves. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Frost heaves make for a bumpy ride across Highway 16

Ministry to begin seasonal maintenance by late Spring

Shirley Kempf being sworn in as the secretary for the Houston Chamber of Commerce by the first president of the chamber Don Murray. (Submitted/Houston Today
Houston & District Chamber of Commerce turns 60

Takes a trip down memory lane from March 1961 to today

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Most Read