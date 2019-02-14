(Twitter)

B.C. has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

Don’t tell Billy Ray Cyrus’s achy breaky heart, his 1992 hit did not last the test of time.

It once earned a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year, but ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ has not aged well in the eyes, or should we say the ears, of the Okanagan.

This Valentine’s Day, Black Press Media wanted to know what our readers thought was the worst Valentine’s Day song. What was suppose to be a tight race for most-disliked suppremacy, turned into a run away for the cringe-worthy love song from Cyrus. The song easily beat out three other hated love songs.

In either a landslide victory, or a landslide loss, depending on how you look at it; ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ was quick to get the votes from readers.

Other hits ‘Lets Get it On’, ‘You Sexy Thing’, and ‘The Bad Touch’ were almost seeminly over-shadowed by the distate shown towards Cyrus’ song, which was the first single ever to achieve triple Platinum status, and was also the best-selling single in Australia in 1992. The music video also is said to propel the popularity of line dancing.

Commentors on FaceBook were also quick to throw disapproval towards other love-friendly songs.

‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ by The Darkness, ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorns’ by Poison, and ‘I Used to Love Her’ by Guns N’ Roses were all honorable mentions in the worst Valentine’s Day Song category.

Meanwhile, Joe Crocker’s ‘You Are So Beautiful To Me’, The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’, and N’Sync’s ‘God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You’ didn’t seem to get any hate in our polls, though those are hard to ignore terrible love songs for most.

Hopefully this Valentine’s Day in the Okanagan is filled with the exact opposite feelings these wincing songs may make us feel. Maybe spend some time investing on wherever you get music in more favorable love ballads from the likes of Beyonce, Elvis, The Beatles, Whitney Houston, Barry White, or seemingly almost anyone else other than Billy Ray Cyrus.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Black Press Media!

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read