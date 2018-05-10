B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

Single? A handful of cities across B.C. are home to the ‘most pro-marriage singles in Canada’

For those all-too-often sitting at the singles table, you may be simply looking for love in the wrong city.

EliteSingles Canada compared responses from 40,000 of its members on whether marriage is important and should be for your partner.

The top three “marriage hotspots” – cities with more singles interested in tying the knot – were St. John’s in Newfoundland followed by Richmond Hill and Vaughan in Ontario.

While nowhere in B.C. cracked the top five, Coquitlam was ranked seventh, followed by Burnaby and Surrey. Abbotsford was ranked 12th.

Previous story
VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.
Next story
Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Just Posted

Bulkley River flood warning

A flood warning has been issued as the Bulkley River floods its banks.

Flood watch advisory issued for Houston area

Public requested to refrain from recreating near Bulkley River

BC Transit introduces larger buses on Highway 16

Demand rising for public bus as Greyhound ends service

Fry release event a success in Houston

Houston hatchery gaining support from the community

Upgrade planned for Highway 118

Granisle mayor welcomes improvements

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

WestJet flights could be interrupted as pilots vote in favour of strike action

Unionized pilots voted 91 per cent in favour of striking

Transit options exist but gaps remain for seniors with cognitive, mobility needs

Transportation options need to be scaled to low-income seniors, a report says

LETTER: Old-style politics is easier to cover

B.C.’s current party system offers more conflict, fewer solutions

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Most Read