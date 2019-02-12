Tracy Rousseau, left, owner and handler of dog Eva, and Jessica de Jong, handler of dog Pikku, both the Norwegian Lundehund breed, compete in the Best of Breed event at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A breed apart: Rare Westminster dogs have ring to themselves

While 48 French bulldogs vied Monday to be best of their breed, there were only one harrier and one English foxhound

Every dog breed has its day at the Westminster Kennel show. That day can start by facing off against dozens of dogs — or no others at all.

While 48 French bulldogs vied Monday to be best of their breed, there were only one harrier and one English foxhound at the United States’ most prestigious dog show.

There were two Norwegian lundehunds (LUHN’-duh-hund), the rarest breed in the American Kennel Club’s rankings.

Overall, the more than 2,800 dogs that signed up to compete for Best in Show this year come from 203 breeds and varieties. That’s every registered breed except the Chinook.

Rarity and super-popularity are both seen as mixed blessings in canine competition, and sometimes in the purebred dog world as a whole.

READ MORE: Dog DNA testing takes off, and debate ensues

Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dolphins befriend killer whale off B.C. coast
Next story
Trump says having a dog would feel ‘a little phoney’ to him

Just Posted

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

B.C. limits ‘duelling’ expert witnesses in ICBC injury cases

David Eby says limits on experts for wage loss, future care

VIDEO: Dolphins befriend killer whale off B.C. coast

Resident southern killer whales don’t naturally hunt dolphins

15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

This latest foot is one of five that have not yet been matched to a missing person or other case

Cat was starved, burned and dumped alleges Okanagan woman

Penticton resident Kim Wade took to social media after her cat Mr. Pickles was found with burned lips

B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens

IMAX documentary narrated by Ryan Reynolds aims for student audience

Would you date my son? Mother causes concern on U.S. campus

Mom scouting date for son draws campus ire

More storms in store for snow-socked Pacific Northwest

A winter storm watch is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon

Doctors snooped in Humboldt Broncos patient records

Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner discovered doctors inappropriately accessed electronic health records

Most Read