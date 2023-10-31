54% of Canadians believe fewer kids are trick-or-treating in 2023: Poll

A new poll says about half of Canadians believe fewer kids are trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood.

Angus Reid Institute’s latest poll says 54 per cent of Canadians believe there are fewer kids trick-or-treating in their neighbourhood compared to a decade ago, while about 35 per cent say their community is less safe than it was 10 years ago.

When asked when the right age to stop trick-or-treating, 12 years old came out on top at 21 per cent. It was followed by 18-plus at 15 per cent.

Despite that, 81 per cent of parents with children aged five to 12 say their kids are heading out trick-or-treating this year, while 68 per cent of parents with children younger than four say they will go and 53 per cent of those with children between the ages of 13 and 18 will go out.

With that police have put out safety reminders once again for all ages for a safe and fun-filled Halloween.

Coquitlam RCMP say when it comes to planning a safe and scary look to ensure your costime is visible in the dark by adding reflective tape or arm bands to increase visibility.

If your costume involves a mask, test it to make sure you can see properly.

For candy safety, Coquitlam RCMP says to inspect treats before consuming, to not eat homemade treats and to check all commercially wrapped treats for small holes in the wrappers.

“When in doubt, throw it out.”

Halloween