10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff HowePeople watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
A police officer runs past debris and fires after rioters burned police cars after the Vancouver Canucks were defeated by the Boston Bruins in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday June 15, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA police officer runs past debris and fires after rioters burned police cars after the Vancouver Canucks were defeated by the Boston Bruins in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday June 15, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A car burns behind a police officer after a riot broke out after the Vancouver Canucks were defeated by the Boston Bruins in the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday June 15, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA car burns behind a police officer after a riot broke out after the Vancouver Canucks were defeated by the Boston Bruins in the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday June 15, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A burnt out car lies upside down in the street during a riot in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 15, 2011 following the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins in game 7 of the Stanley Cup hockey final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff HoweA burnt out car lies upside down in the street during a riot in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 15, 2011 following the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 loss to the Boston Bruins in game 7 of the Stanley Cup hockey final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe

Whether glued to the TV watching the chaos ensue, or very-well on the ground amid the wreckage and large crowds, most British Columbians will have a memory to share about where they were during the 2011 Vancouver riot.

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars – including a few also ablaze – is some of the unforgettable imagery from June 15, 2011. The streets of downtown Vancouver were packed for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final between the Canucks and Boston Bruins.

And then the Canucks lost.

The result: Roughly 1,000 rioters causing $3.78 million in damages in an intense five hours.

ALSO READ: First set of alleged rioters mostly from Surrey, Metro Vancouver

According to a report by the B.C. Prosecution Service, four people were stabbed and more than 140 people were hurt – nine of those police officers. Roughly 100 people were arrested, some appearing on Most Wanted posters as investigators worked to determine those who caused the most damage.

Many have compared the riots to a more intense repeat of the loss seven years prior, in 1994, when the Canucks were beat by the New York Rangers.

The next day, dozens headed to the downtown core to help cleanup the mess. Later, the Vancouver Police Board awarded civilians and medical professionals for acts of bravery. Two police constables were also honoured for their devotion to duty during the melee.

ALSO READ: ICBC sues 46 for car vandalism at Stanley Cup riot

Where were you during the 2011 Stanley Cup riot in Vancouver?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

NHL

Previous story
Prime Peke! Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show

Just Posted

Workers had a busy time today repairing a broken main water line. (District of Houston photo)
Water service being restored

Main line on 13th had broken

Broken water main means residents of 13th Street are without water. (Houston Today photo)
Broken water main means residents are without water

Contractors to assess situation

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week following the news that the remains of as many as 215 children were found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The flags were raised back up yesterday. (Houston Today photo)
Flags lowered in memory

Flags at the District of Houston administrative building were lowered last week… Continue reading

Bruce Tang- Unsplash photo
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

“Older adults in our communities continue to find themselves in vulnerable situations… Continue reading

Containers purchased through a Dungate Community Forest grant provide a pandemic safety measure for the Silverthorne breakfast and lunch program. Another grant, this one from the District of Houston, has helped with food purchases this year. (Houston Today photo)
District of Houston grant bolsters Silverthorne meal program

Students offered breakfast and lunch

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers tested more than 230 commonly used cosmetics and found that 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus students Ethan Reid, from left, Brenden Higgins, Ty Oviatt, Kaleb Alphonse, Nathan Kendrick and Landon Brink with RCMP officers Const. Nicoll and Const. Stancec. (Photo submitted)
RCMP thank 6 teens for helping prevent forest fire in Williams Lake

The students came across fire in a wooded area and used the water they had to try and extinguish the flames

There is an emergency shelter near the Golden Ears peaks. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Hiker fogged in on Golden Ears, spends 2 nights

Talon Helicopters, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue bring him home Monday

Annamie Paul, leader of the Green Party of Canada, speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Green Leader Annamie Paul facing no-confidence motion from party brass

move follows months of internal strife and the defection of MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals

Tulips bloom in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Day two of a full week of scheduled hearings will be heard in Federal Court today on a case involving Indigenous children unnecessarily taken into foster care by what all parties call Canada’s “broken child welfare system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
AFN slams Ottawa for ‘heartless’ legal challenge of First Nations child compensation

2019 decision awarded $40,000 to each Indigenous child removed before 2006

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-week-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Most Read