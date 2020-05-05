Volunteers of the Houston Mountain Bike Association rake and prep trails so that they remain in ideal conditions for riders to enjoy. (Submitted photo/Black Press Media files)

Houston: Mountain biking on Mount Harry Davis

Carefully maintained trails and awesome views

If soaring down wooded trails is your idea of a good time, then you’ll love mountain biking in Houston, B.C.

The Houston Mountain Bike Association helps manage the Mount Harry Davis riding area, which features more than nine kilometres of downhill trails. They range from beginner to expert courses.

Mount Harry Davis’s slopes face south, which means riders can hit the trails early in the season.

Some exposed bluffs provide awesome views of Houston and the Bulkley Valley.

