China Knows Mountain: Amazing panoramic views

One of the most stunning hikes in the Houston, B.C., area

One of the most stunning hikes in the Houston, B.C., area is up China Knows Mountain, a 4.1-kilometre trek with fantastic panoramic views.

There are two segments to this hike, the main trail, which is a moderate 2.9-km trail and the chute segment, which is a more difficult trek.

The trail features a 400-metre cliff at its north end, and the Wet’suwet’en call the area Tse Zhul, or “rock neck.”

The mountain, which is also known as China Nose, summits at 1,420 metres in elevation.

