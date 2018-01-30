Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

Nanaimo rink comes up with a big win in Pool play in Penticton during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Kesa Van Osch’s takeout to score three in the tenth end delivered a 6-5 win for Team B.C. over Ontario on Tuesday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“Wow,” were the first words out of the Nanaimo skip’s mouth as she came off the ice to a roar of cheers from fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

“It was great to win, but the crowd really enjoyed it to with the big cheers.”

The win puts Team B.C. in fourth place in Pool B. The top four teams in the two pools advance to the round-robin Championship Pool, which will be played on Thursday and Friday. From there, the top four teams will advance to the Page Playoff round.

Ontario was up 4-1 as they entered the seventh end. Team B.C. scored two before having two blank ends and scoring three in the final.

“We got behind the eight-ball a little bit at the beginning of the game but we had really good luck with a couple of our games setting up for a big end when we have to at the very very end of the game,” said Kesa.

Her sister, and Team B.C. third, Marika Van Osch said she sensed they would make a comeback in the tenth.

“I knew she would make the last one. Total confidence. She has been throwing great. There is no one I would rather shoot the last rock.”

B.C. still has a few games to play before the Championship Pool is decided, including Team Alberta at the 7 p.m. draw tonight. They then face Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Win pushes Team B.C. into fourth place at Scotties

