VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Jockey Frankie Dettori and Without Parole enter the winners circle at Ascot. Photo courtesy Tanya Gunther

It’s been quite a month for John Gunther of Langley and his daughter Tanya.

The Langley breeder witnessed his horse, Without Parole, take the 2018 St. James’s Palace Stakes — which take place at the famed Ascot race course in the U.K. — on June 19, just 10 days after Justify, a horse he and his daughter bred but sold, took the Triple Crown of U.S. racing.

It was the fourth victory in as many starts for the undefeated Without Parole, ridden by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.

“It is the greatest day of my life,” John Gunther said online.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams.”’

Tanya Gunther, who runs the stables at Glennwood Farm where the family operated breeding program is located in Kentucky, said it was “thrilling beyond words” to watch their horse take the win.

“What more could a girl ask for?”

A tearful Tanya Gunther rewarded Without Parole with a kiss.

Want to relive all the top action of last week @Ascot? Flick back through out Twitter feed or use the hashtag #RoyalAscotHighlights pic.twitter.com/J87eK6R0zQ — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) June 25, 2018

“It’s a dream come true,” said @johndgunther, owner and breeder of G1 St. James’s Palace winner Without Parole. He’s been coming to #RoyalAscot for 20 years and won with his first starter. pic.twitter.com/MialvgHZsy — Ray Paulick (@raypaulick) June 19, 2018

The victory at Ascot comes after Justify became the 13th Triple Crown Winner by racing to victory at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, following back-to-back wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, making the Gunthers the first Canadian breeders to win all three.

Justify is only the second horse to win the Triple Crown with an undefeated record, following Seattle Slew.

