VIDEO: B.C. hockey coach suspended indefinitely; players penalized after brawl during Kootenay junior game

Fights broke out during a Dec. 31 game in Nelson

The Nelson Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks were handed a number of suspensions after both teams brawled during a game Dec. 31 in Nelson. Photo: Hockey TV

The Nelson Leafs will be missing their coach and several players for the majority of January after the KIJHL announced a slew of suspensions Tuesday.

The league handed out a total of 35 games in suspensions to Nelson and eight to Beaver Valley players after the Leafs and Nitehawks engaged in several fights near the end of the second period on Dec. 31 in Nelson.

Leafs head coach Adam DiBella is suspended indefinitely, according to a league announcement, “pending completion of an investigation by the KIJHL into his actions during the game in question.”

Leafs players Tyler Seminoff, Leighton Partington, Hunter Sperle and Ryland Mennie were each suspended eight games. They were given three games for participating in staged fights, and five each for instigating multiple fights.

Leafs forward Marko Pavlovic was also given three games for participating in a staged fight.

A line brawl to start the second period. We expect nothing less from a “first class organization” like the @Nelsonleafs . pic.twitter.com/IRfExM8LlZ — KIJHLSniper (@KijhlS) January 1, 2023

Nitehawks players Gavin Tritt, Boris Hristov, Spencer Dixon-Reusz and Kaleb Percival were each suspended two games.

DiBella declined a request for comment from the Nelson Star, which was not present at the game. Beaver Valley team president Stephen Piccolo also declined an interview request.

It isn’t clear what began the fights, but in the first period a Nitehawks player collided with Leafs goaltender Frederick Larochelle that in turn started several scrums.

A total of 336 penalty minutes were handed out during the game, which Nelson went on to win 3-1.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



