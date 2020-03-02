Victoria pair win mixed doubles curling championship in Hope

Jackson-Baier and Chester win the tournament to move onto the nationals in Manitoba this March

It was an all-Victoria affair at the 2020 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Victoria’s Steph Jackson-Baier and Corey Chester won the championship in Hope, which wrapped up yesterday (Sunday, Mar. 1). The silver and bronze medallists also had Victoria connections.

Jackson-Baier is a BC Scotties Champion (2014) and a five-time BC Junior Women’s champion, while Corey Chester is a two-time BC Junior Men’s champion (2012 and 2013) and was 2007 Juvenile Boys’ champion.

The fast-paced version of the game features one male and one female curler and the game is played over eight ends (instead of the usual 10). Mixed Doubles curling debuted at the Pyeongchang Olympics and is due to be in Beijing in 2022.

Team Jackson-Baier-Chester won gold after beating fellow Victoria Curling Club members Carley Sandwith and Cam de Jong 6-3 in the final. Team Sandwith-de Jong were awarded the silver medals with the bronze medals going to Team Wilson-Cowan – featuring Victoria junior curler Kayla Wilson and Delta-based Troy Cowan.

The BC championship in Hope was a 16-team competition featuring two pools of eight teams.

In Mixed Doubles each team has only six stones and one of those stones from each team is prepositioned on the centre line before every end of play. One player delivers the first and last stones of the end while the other player throws the second, third and fourth stones. If they choose to, the two players may swap positions from one end to the next. Both team members are also allowed to sweep.

The Canada Inns Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will take place in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba from Mar. 17-22, 2020. BC curlers Tyler Tardi and Dezaray Hawes have already qualified for nationals through the Curling Canada NextGen Mixed Doubles event that took place at the Canada Cup in Leduc, Alberta, during the last week of November.

To see the scores from the event visit: http://bot.curlbc.ca//web/CompRR?compid=3195

For information about the event in Hope visit https://www.curlbc.ca/hope-2020/.

READ MORE: Curling provincials start with strong showing by Victoria teams

 

curling

