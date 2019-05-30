Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Ticket resellers’ are cashing in on the Toronto Raptors making history.

The Raptors will make their first NBA Finals appearance tonight. On Monday, tickets sold out on Ticketmaster in 30 minutes. Many fans are opting to buy from a reseller.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest Game 1 standing room ticket on StubHub is going for $540. Nosebleed seats are up to $1,200, and some courtside seats are as high as $60,487.

Some fans have taken extreme measures to make sure they witness the event. Others are showing their support by getting free Raptors ink from a local tattoo shop. Tip-off against the Golden State Warriors is 9 p.m. EST.

READ MORE: Catch Toronto Raptors NBA playoff action on movie screens across Canada

READ MORE: Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA finals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dogs to Dinos: Toronto’s professional basketball roots run deep

Just Posted

Parrot Lake fire extinguished

A wildfire reported near Parrot Lake was investigated and deemed a non-threat.… Continue reading

Houston starting to feel LNG impact

Preparations are leading to significant activity next year

Dungate money rolling in

The District of Houston is continuing its policy of placing its annual… Continue reading

RDBN emissions increased in 2018

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from services of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako… Continue reading

Painting fun

Houston Public Library held a painting class last week. Participants painted flower… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

Most Read