Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada

Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada

Toronto Blue Jays to host Nelson clinic in Amanda Asay’s memory

The event will take place in May

The Toronto Blue Jays will host a clinic for youth players in Nelson to honour former national team player Amanda Asay, who died in a ski accident in January.

The Blue Jays Academy and Nelson Baseball Association will put on the event May 15.

Nelson Baseball president J. Stewart said the clinic will be focused on players who Asay coached in Nelson as well as girls who have never played the game before.

The event is still being planned, but Stewart says he expects Blue Jays coaches and national team players to attend. The hope is to include 75-to-100 kids.

Stewart said it was obvious meeting with Asay how important sports were to her life.

“We’re confident that it would put a smile on her face that she’s putting her stamp on something that was meaningful to her in terms of getting especially girls involved in sports at a young age, and baseball in particular in this case.”

Originally from Prince George, Asay was a staple for the women’s national team after joining it in 2005. She won a Pan Am Games silver in 2015, five World Cup medals and was a two-time MVP.

Asay also had a PhD. in forestry, and was working in that industry out of Nelson at the time of her death.

READ MORE: ‘A terrific person’: Canadian baseball star remembered after tragic death at Whitewater Ski Resort

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.-backed study finds smaller head impacts can accumulate over youth football season

Just Posted

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has been charged with Fentanyl possession after stepping down as mayor in January. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession

Telkwa Coal founder Mark Gray announced last week the company has submitted its Environmental Assessment Certificate application. (Interior News file photo)
Telkwa Coal submits Environmental Assessment Certificate application

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

Decoys like this juvenile grizzly bear are used in the wildlife attack training scenarios for the conservation officers. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Predator attack scenarios prepare B.C. conservation officers for real-life calls