The Canadian Press

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

It will cost you more than a Super Bowl ticket to attend this game, and it’s not even considered pro-basketball.

If you want to attend the Duke Blue Devils – North Carolina Tar Heels basketball game Wednesday night, you better be someone or know someone.

There is currently only one ticket let at the low price of $2,865, while the average price of the ticket is over $4,000.

The cheapest Super Bowl ticket went for around just under $3,000.

Tickets for Duke’s NCAA games usually go for under $30 U.S., but this game is one to watch.

The reason for the excitement around this game is Zion Williamson who is reported to be the most exciting NBA prospect since LeBron James. Canadian RJ Barrett leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring. He just recorded Duke’s first triple-double in 13 years.

“We can’t just keep our eye on Superman,” UNC coach Roy Williams said, referring to Williamson.

Barrett and Williamson are clearly the biggest stars on the highest-profile team in the country. Most mock drafts have both being selected early in the NBA draft — should they turn pro after the season.

So it’s not that Barrett is being ignored or overlooked, but it’s more about how dominant Williamson’s presence is across the entirety of college basketball.

Barrett played for the Canadian national team and came to Duke a year early after reclassifying.

Freshmen Williamson, Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have collectively accounted for 77 per cent of Duke’s scoring this season, including 87 per cent of the team’s points over its last five games.

Wednesday night’s game is expected to attract some big names as well as everyone from former President Barack Obama to Drake to Floyd Mayweather are anticipated to crowd the 9,000 seat arena.

Hundreds have been camping outside Duke College for well over 20 hours in anticipation of the jump ball.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fencing body eyes France’s lightsaber duels

Just Posted

Kitimat resident is Conservative choice for fall election

Claire Rattée is a former Kitimat councillor

One in critical condition after train hits grader near Smithers

The collision occurred at the Lawson Road crossing in the rural community of Quick

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities

Happy anniversary Chia’s Dream Closet

Chia’s dream Closet celebrated their first year anniversary last week. Owner, Chia… Continue reading

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

The men were pushing two shopping carts with a woman inside

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

B.C. photographer captures otters on ice

A Langley photographer was at the right place at the right time on the Fraser River

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

B.C. child killer denied mandatory outings from psychiatric hospital

The B.C. Review Board decision kept things status quo for Allan Schoenborn

Searchers return to avalanche-prone peak in Vancouver to look for snowshoer

North Shore Rescue, Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog teams and personnel will be on Mt. Seymour

Most Read