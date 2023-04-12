Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Terrace and Kitimat confirmed as venues for 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament

The tourney is the largest in B.C. and attracts more than 80 teams and 1200 athletes plus guests

It is the biggest basketball tournament in British Columbia and it is coming to Terrace and Kitimat in 2024.

The Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament will bring an estimated 80 teams in four divisions to venues in the two cities from March 18-22 next year.

Nanaimo hosted this year’s tournament on Snuneymuxw territory from March 19-24. There were more than 1,200 young Indigenous athletes on 91 teams from 100 different nations who played 188 games.

The four divisions include boys and girls in under-17 and under-13 categories.

The tournament is separate from the exceptionally popular All Native Tournament played annually in Prince Rupert which draws in excess of 4,000 people to the north coast city for a week every February and is one of the biggest annual Indigenous cultural events in North America.

In 2023, The Laxgalts’ap (Greenville) Noosik won the U17 boys title, Bella Coola (Nuxalk) won the U17 girls championship, the Vancouver Island Sea Wolves won the U13 boys division and the Cowichan Surge won the U13 girls title.

“To the athletes, your training and will to compete is a tremendous accomplishment. You are carrying the teachings and hope of our Ancestors,” said Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse.

More to come.

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
