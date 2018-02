Work ceases. The gyms and malls empty. Even criminals take the day off.

It’s Super Bowl LII, or 52, if you’re not into Roman numerals.

Tom Brady, aka Tom Terrific or Touchdown Tom, and the New England Patriots tangle with back-up quarterback Nick Foles and the underdog Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Minneapolis. Kick-off is 3:30 p.m.

Tip your server and please don’t drink and drive.

