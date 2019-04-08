Fans yell for free T-shirts in Maple Leaf Square in front of the Air Canada Centre in Toronto ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ home opener against the New York Rangers on Saturday, October 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Sports fans can soon legally throw a tailgate party in Ontario

Ontario sports fans will soon be able to tailgate before a game

Sports fans in Ontario will soon be able to have a drink and tailgate before a game.

The government will announce in its budget this week that it will legalize the practice often seen in parking lots at sporting events in the United States.

READ MORE: Canada can expect election meddling, but not on scale seen in U.S., spies warn

Premier Doug Ford’s executive director of strategic communications tweeted that the change means the government is treating adults like adults.

Tailgating parties will be made possible by amending a regulation that sets out the terms for special occasion liquor permits.

Any parking lot or venue within a reasonable distance from a major sports complex, such as Toronto’s Rogers Centre or Scotiabank Arena, would be able to apply for the permit.

Permit holders would also be able to sell alcohol on their property.

READ MORE: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.'s north coast

The news comes after thousands of teachers and supporters descended on the legislature over the weekend to protest education changes, including larger high school class sizes.

The Canadian Press

