Six-time all-star and 2011 Grey Cup champion Jovan Olafioye retires

The Detroit native spent most of his CFL career with the Lions after signing with the team in 2010

B.C. Lions offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye walks onto the field after being introduced before a CFL football game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Vancouver on September 22, 2018. Veteran B.C. Lions offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye, a Grey Cup champion and a six-time CFL all-star, has announced his retirement from the league. The Detroit native spent most of his CFL career with the Lions after signing with the team in 2010. He started every game for the Lions between 2010 and 2016, helping the Lions win the Grey Cup in 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck —>

Veteran B.C. Lions offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye, a Grey Cup champion and a six-time CFL all-star, has announced his retirement from the league.

The Detroit native spent most of his CFL career with the Lions after signing with the team in 2010. He started every game for the Lions between 2010 and 2016, helping the Lions win the Grey Cup in 2011.

READ MORE: CFL rules committee recommending second challenge for head coaches

He earned six consecutive CFL all-star nominations from 2011 through 2016 and was named the CFL’s most outstanding lineman in 2012.

The Lions traded Olafioye to the Montreal Alouettes before the 2017 season in exchange for the rights to Canadian lineman David Foucault and Vincent Brown.

He played in 12 games in his lone injury-plagued season with the Alouettes and was released the day before the start of 2018 training camp. He signed a contract to return to the Lions shortly after his release.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my time in the CFL and as a member of the B.C. Lions,” Olafioye said in a statement. “There are so many people who have left a lasting impression on me from my time in Canada, but no more than (former Lions head coach and GM) Wally Buono and (former Lions offensive line coach) Dan Dorazio.

“My thanks also to former teammates and Lions fans everywhere. I could not have dreamed of anything more than the amazing experience I had in Vancouver.”

The Canadian Press

