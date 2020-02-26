Ringette players show great heart in Kelowna

Houston was well represented at the 30th annual Sweetheart ringette tournament in Kelowna earlier this month. (Facebook photo)

Local ringette players made the trip to Kelowna Feb. 7-9 for the 30th annual Sweetheart Ringette Tournament, a showcase for teams around the province.

The local U16 squad won one game and lost three with the players showing lots of heart and effort in each contest, says coach Dean Emberley.

“They are playing in the A Division. One victory in Kelowna was our victory against Shuswap as we lost to them earlier this year,” he said of team play.

“It was a great weekend as the girls didn’t give up,” Emberley added in describing the weekend as competitive and fun-filled.

“We are looking forward to next year as we should be fairly competitive at the provincial level as we will have a very similar team as later year when we took silver at provincials,” Emberley added.

Four Houston players also combined with players from Prince George and Quesnel to make up the U19 Northern Storm at the Sweetheart tournament.

That team posted an identical record to the local U16 team of one win and three losses.

“They are in building mode and this tournament in Kelowna definitely showed the coaches what to work on before they head to provincials,” Emberley added.

The U19 team will also being playing at the Westerns finals which are being held in Prince George this year.