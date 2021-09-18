Reilly tosses 2 touchdowns, leads B.C. Lions past Montreal Alouettes 27-18

B.C. Lions James Butler (24) runs in for a touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal, Saturday, September 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The B.C. Lions jumped to a first-quarter lead and never trailed in a 27-18 win over the host Montreal Alouettes in CFL action at Percival Molson Stadium Saturday night.

Mike Reilly went 21 for 25 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions (4-2) won their third straight contest. Lucky Whitehead caught all six passes thrown his way for 133 yards and touchdown.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and his offence were unable to convert as kicker David Cote was the only player to score points for the Alouettes (2-3) with a six-field goal night. Cote joined Terry Baker, Damon Duval and Colt David as the fourth Alouettes player to have scored at least six field goals in a single game.

Adams went 16 of 36 for 270 yards and two interceptions.

The Lions took control of the contest when Reilly threw his second touchdown pass of the game. With 9:03 to go in the fourth quarter, Reilly found Keon Hatcher for a 17-yard pass to bring the score to 24-15.

Cote converted his sixth field goal of the night with 4:31 to go in the game to bring the Als within one major score.

But Lions kicker Jimmy Camacho added a late field goal of his own, his second of the night, to seal the win.

Montreal was playing without coach Khari Jones, who is in COVID-19 isolation. Play calling for the Alouettes was done by committee, led by Andre Bolduc, the team’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.

The Lions got on the scoresheet first on their first drive of the night. Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke tapped in for Reilly on third down with one yard to go in the red zone and zoomed to his left for a 17-yard run. Running back James Butler confirmed the touchdown with a short two-yard run giving B.C. a 7-0 lead.

Adams tried to respond with a touchdown pass but was intercepted inside the end zone by defensive back T.J. Lee. After seven weeks of the CFL season, the Lions are the only team to record at least one interception in every game.

The Alouettes’ first points of the night came off the foot of Cote. The Quebec City, Que., native converted a 35-yard attempt to bring the score to 13-3.

Reilly pulled a show of force on the very next play. The quarterback threw a bomb for Whitehead for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

With the Alouettes offence failing to convert in the red zone, Cote was kept busy in the second quarter. The Alouettes kicker completed three field goals, including a 49-yard attempt in the final moments of the quarter, to keep his team within five points at halftime.

At the start of the second half, the Alouettes reached the red zone for the third time of the game. Adams tried connecting with Dante Absher but his pass was knocked down by Jalon Edwards-Cooper. Cote stepped up and completed his fifth field goal of the night to cut the deficit to two points.

The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFLFootballVancouver