Quesnel hosting B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp March 17-18

Indigenous youth age 10 to 18 can register for this free camp

One of Quesnel River Archers’ youngest members takes aim at the club’s facility on Reid Street, where the archery camp will take place in March. Melanie Law photo

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (ISPARC) has announced the dates and locations for some of its B.C. Indigenous Provincial Athlete Development Camps, and Quesnel is on the list.

The Quesnel Tillicum Society Native Friendship Centre will host the B.C. Indigenous Archery Camp on March 17-18, with Quesnel River Archers providing the space, at their indoor range on Reid Street, and instruction.

The event will feature an introduction to competition as well as a mini competition on day two.

It’s open to all Indigenous youth age 10 to 18, and all skill-levels are welcome to try the sport.

Quesnel River Archers’ Cathy Schaefer says the event will be a lot of fun.

“We’ve had some Indigenous kids come though before. We’ll provide instructors and it should be a fun way for some new youth to get to know the sport. There will be a small 3-D tournament on Sunday.”

ISPARC aims to improve the health outcomes of Aboriginal people by supporting and encouraging physically active communities and by expanding access to sports and recreation opportunities.

“It’s a provincial camp, but we want to get as many local kids in there as possible,” says Melissa Boles, who is organizing the event as one of ISPARC’s community champions.

Boles hopes more Quesnel residents will get involved as community champions, helping to bring more youth camps like this to town.

“They have swimming, basketball, hockey, anything. And it’s all in preparation for ISPARC’s North American Indigenous Games,” says Boles.

“It’s near and dear to my heart. There are all these kids who just love to play and don’t have the opportunity,” she comments.

Registration for Quesnel’s free ISPARC archery camp is open now. Register at https://aboriginalsportbc.wufoo.eu/forms/2018-bc-indigenous-archery-camp-quesnel/