Germany's Marcel Noebels, left, challenges for the puck with Canada's Troy Stecher during the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championships group B match between Germany and Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits)

PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

MOJ on Sports: The defenseman now a Calgary Flame after recent trade with Arizona

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Troy Stecher, the Richmond, British Columbia, native. The defenseman played for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Arizona Coyotes. In a recent trade, the Calgary Flames acquired Stecher from Arizona.

Stecher played junior hockey for the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and was named the league’s top defenseman in the 2012-2013 season. He then attended the University of North Dakota, where he played for the school’s hockey team for three seasons and helped them win a National Championship in 2016.

‘I was the only non-drafted player in my freshman class, so I knew going into play I was going to have to outperform players that were, in a way ranked higher than I was at a different level during the same times of our career. So, if I knew I could outperform them, then I would be on the right path. I just kept that mentality and it worked out’, says Stecher.

In April 2016, Stecher signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks and made his NHL debut in October of the same year. He played three seasons with the Canucks, during which he established himself as a reliable defenseman with good puck-moving abilities.

Stecher talked about being injured and missing playing time.

‘I’ve embraced all the challenges that have come with it and there’s a saying that we talked about a couple of us guys, every once in a while, we’ll be like, there’s no good with no bad. You can never really enjoy the good times if you don’t have any bad times. I think everything does happen for a reason, as cliche as that sounds’.

Off the ice, Stecher is known for his involvement in charity work. He is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with anxiety.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com.

LISTEN: The ‘Best of’ Superbowl 57 interviews, includes Joe Montana, Steve Mariucci

LISTEN: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks, Di Giuseppe agree on 2-year, 2-way contract extension

Just Posted

RCMP say a man forced himself into a home in Gitlaxt’aamiks in the Nass Valley the afternoon of March 9.(Contributed photo)
Robbery suspect sought in the Nass Valley

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
Chiefs ban RCMP’s ‘militarized’ squadron from Gitxsan lands

The Tamitik Arena where the saax play. The saax currently sit middle of the table with 12 wins and eight losses (Kitimat Junior A Facebook page).
Saax inaugural season marred by controversy

Charley Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11, 2021. Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. and James Geoffery Bates have been jointly charged with eight counts in the Prince Rupert Court on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: supplied)
Safety board recommends regulation of small tugboats 2 years after fatal Ingenika sinking