PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Games kicked off in Red Deer this week

Here’s a look at what happened during the first day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

 

Team Alberta’s Anna Bourgeois tries to close the distance on Quebec’s Véronique Déry in the women’s long track 1,500-metre speedskating event on Saturday.

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff It was cold at Setters Place speedskating oval on Saturday morning, but dozens of dedicated volunteers toughed it out.

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff Team Alberta’s Joshua Hathaway competes in the long track 1,500-metre speedskating event on Saturday.

