PHOTOS: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony rocks Rotary Stadium

Athletes packed the stands to take in the Opening Ceremony. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Athletes packed the stands to take in the Opening Ceremony. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Abbotsford Skipping Sensations show off their skills. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)The Abbotsford Skipping Sensations show off their skills. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Abbotsford Skipping Sensations show off their skills. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)The Abbotsford Skipping Sensations show off their skills. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Abbotsford Youth Orchestra entertains on stage. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Abbotsford Youth Orchestra entertains on stage. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Legacy Dance rocks the show. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Legacy Dance rocks the show. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
(BC 55-Plus Games photo team)(BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Huckerby receives the torch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Huckerby receives the torch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Dancers perform on the stage. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Dancers perform on the stage. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Athletes cheer on the show. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Athletes cheer on the show. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Calvin Dyck entertains the crowd. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Calvin Dyck entertains the crowd. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Board of Directors pose for a group shot. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)The Board of Directors pose for a group shot. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The Chilliwack Harmony Chorus performs. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)The Chilliwack Harmony Chorus performs. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
94-year-old athlete Ron Huckerby carries the torch into Rotary Stadium on Wednesday (Aug. 23). (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)94-year-old athlete Ron Huckerby carries the torch into Rotary Stadium on Wednesday (Aug. 23). (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

Let the Games begin.

The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially opened on Wednesday (Aug. 23) with the Opening Ceremony occurring at Rotary Stadium.

The event featured performances from Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team and the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis and Olympic wrestler hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka all spoke and welcomed all to Abbotsford.

The torch was also lit to signify the opening of the Games.

The Games continue until Saturday (Aug. 26) at venues all across Abbotsford.

RELATED: VIDEO: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony

Previous story
VIDEO: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony

Just Posted

A close-up of vibrant sockeye salmon swimming in clear waters. (Oregon State University, via Wikimedia Commons)
Sockeye salmon daily limit reduced in select Skeena River areas until mid-September

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival