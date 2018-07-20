Francesca Sandini stretches out for a return at beach volleyball at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

Friday marked the first day of competition at the 2018 BC Summer Games as thousands of athletes from eight areas of the province compete in 18 sports.

Black Press Media continues to provide extensive coverage of the Games across all of our websites and social media platforms, with assistance from the BC Games Society and their volunteers.

Here is a sampling of images from Day 1:

Ryan Engel of Vancouver Coastal swings and loses his bat at Holland Creek Ball Park at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Morgan Browne stretches out for a return at beach volleyball at Transfer Beach in Ladysmith at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Joe Hanning of Vancouver Coastal gets a hit at the Holland Creek Ball Park at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

