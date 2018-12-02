Northern B.C. runner finishes second in Californian ultramarathon

Sam Kasdorf gets ready for another training run in preparation for her second ultramarathon this year ��� Mount Robson Marathon. Matthew Allen photo.

Prince Rupert runner Samantha Kasdorf competed in her 100km ultramarathon at San Joaquin River Trail over the weekend.

Kasdorf finished second among women completing the marathon in 14 hours and 3 minutes. Kasdorf’s time is the 5th fastest done by a woman in the past four years, with the fastest time being posted in the 100 km was 12 hours and 11 minutes in 2015 by Steph Whitmore.

Kasdorf had never run in a race of this magnitude, and going into it Kasdorf said she had zero expectations. Expectations that were clearly met and exceeded.

The gruelling 100km marathon took place this Saturday, December 1. Runners of the 100km started at 5:30 a.m. PST and continued throughout the day and into the night.

Along the way, runners had to pass certain checkpoints in an allotted amount of time in order to finish the race in 16 hours.

Kasdorf posted the well-deserved medal on her Instagram feed, stating she is sore and tired and is taking a break.

We will be following up with Kasdorf soon.

