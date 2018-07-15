Amber Ly was deployed on the tall ship Royalist at the end of April. She will compete in sailing in the 2018 BC Summer Games taking place in Cowichan from July 19-22. (Photo submitted by Amber Ly)

Northern B.C. cadet goes from English Channel to BC Summer Games

Amber Ly is taking her experience aboard the tall ship Royalist with to Cowichan July 19-22

As the start of the 2018 BC Summer Games approach, one Prince Rupert athlete will draw on a unique overseas experience to help her compete at her best.

Amber Ly (17), a member of Prince Rupert’s sea cadets, is one of two Rupertites who will compete in sailing at the Summer Games, which will take place July 19-22 in Cowichan. A lifelong sailor and lover of the sea, Ly had an opportunity to sail on a 12-day voyage aboard the Royalist, an approximately 23-foot-long tall ship from the end of April until the beginning of May.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s sea cadets selected for tall ship training

“It went amazing, it really blew my mind and the amount of knowledge I was able to take from it will stay with me for a very long time,” Ly said, recounting the experience. “I’m so glad I got to meet everyone I did and just absorb the culture.”

Ly was selected from 1,200 cadets across B.C. to experience the unique life that is sailing aboard a tall ship. The large vessels carry no electronics, thus requiring that all sailing tasks — steering, raising and lowering sails — be done manually using ropes.

In her first few days aboard the Royalist, Ly had to familiarize herself with her duties aboard the boat as well as its safety procedures and the skills she would need to be effective on board. Ly said the size difference between the tall ship and the two person boats she usually sails meant adjusting, and learning, to work as a team to accomplish everyday tasks.

“There were so many sails and they were so massive,” she said. “For example, if we had to hoist the mainsail, it would take at least 10 people on one rope just for that.”

The ship departed from Plymouth and sailed across the English Channel to France where it docked at numerous port towns over the voyage period before returning to England and sailing to Wales. Ly said that being immersed in a different environment and meeting the different cadets from England was something she found particularly rewarding.

MVP of the Week: Zach Wesley – Life on the high seas

“Growing up in Canada, it was good to see how different our cultures are,” she said. “Especially as teenagers.”

The crew arrived back in Wales on May 12 before Ly flew back to Toronto and then Prince Rupert.

As she prepares to go to the Summer Games, Ly said it will be her increased ability to adapt that will benefit her most as she competes in Cowichan.

“It’ll definitely be easier for me to adjust to new surroundings and situations,” she said.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Just Posted

Come help celebrate 60 years at Nadina

Romeo Gourdeau may never have imagined that what he began 60 years… Continue reading

Downtown beautification plan moves forward

Council chooses contractor to develop the plan

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Hazelton’s Vickers creates Grateful Dead album cover

“Unbelievable, inspiring, grounding, and very exciting,” Roy Henry Vickers says of experience

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Northern B.C. cadet goes from English Channel to BC Summer Games

Amber Ly is taking her experience aboard the tall ship Royalist with to Cowichan July 19-22

Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

More than 20 performances throughout the day at the North Pacific Cannery on July 21

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Most Read