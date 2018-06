Teams from Terrace, Prince Rupert, Smithers, Houston, Hazelton and Kitimat competed

Euleina Wright from Terrace squirts team Wilson whacks a pitch into play in a game against Kitimat at the Terrace Minor Softball tournament Saturday. (Jackie Lieuwen photo)

Minor softball teams from Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Hazelton, Smithers and Houston battled it out on the ball field in Terrace this weekend.

The tournament included Mites (U10), Squirts (U12), and Peewees (U14), with playoffs for the two older divisions on Sunday, June 24.

The Peewee winner was Terrace’s Team Neid, and Squirts winner was Hazelton.



