Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz, left, kicks the ball past Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Seattle. The Sounders won 2-0. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Lodeiro scores twice to help Sounders beat Whitecaps 2-0

Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick

Nicolas Lodeiro scored twice in the first half in the Seattle Sounders’ 2-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Seattle (5-9-5) extended its season-high unbeaten streak to four games (2-0-2). Vancouver (7-9-5) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick for the second straight game, this one after defender Doneil Henry was called for hand ball in the box.

Lodeiro made it 2-0 in the 31st, curling in a 25-yard shot from the left of the arc. Goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic got his outstretched left hand on it, but could only knock the ball down before it took two bounces on its way into the other side of the net. Lodeiro has four goals for the year.

The Whitecaps thought they were going to have a chance to get on the board during first-half stoppage time when Sounders defender Chad Marshall was whistled for a hand ball in the box. But after a video review, referee Chris Penso waved off his call.

Vancouver played a man down after midfielder Efrain Juarez was issued back-to-back yellow cards in the 77th minute.

READ MORE: Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Mark Moschetti, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2
Next story
Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink awards contract for camp near Burns Lake

Local residents to be consulted before location is picked

Houston prepares for projected growth

Transportation Master Plan anticipates traffic increase

Houston’s Pleasant Valley Plaza to host information session about bitcoin

Locals will have a chance to ask questions about the proposed farm

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec

Work “well underway” for shared revenue in northwest B.C.

Resource Benefits Alliance developing proposal for the province

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

B.C. mining company, involved in 2014 spill, ordered to pay lost wages

Mount Polley Mining Company must pay wages to 26 employees who were laid off without proper notice

Two significant wildfires burning in southeastern B.C.

More than 20 fires were burning in the Southeast Fire Centre as of Saturday afternoon

Volunteers provide the glue that keeps BC Games moving

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games had more than 2,300 volunteers on hand across Vancouver Island

No Name brand chicken nuggets recalled due to possible salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says multiple illnesses reported in B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Lodeiro scores twice to help Sounders beat Whitecaps 2-0

Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he converted a penalty kick

Race walker breaks 18-year-old BC Games record

Zone 6 athlete Olivia Lundman crossed finish line with ease, to loud cheers in Cowichan

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Most Read