Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

The second-round selection of Western Hockey League defenceman Jett Woo highlighted five picks made by the Vancouver Canucks on Day 2 of the 2018 NHL entry draft Saturday in Dallas.

Get the full story on the name @Jett_Woo and Jet Li's involvement, what makes him tick and his connection to the movies Goon 1 and 2. pic.twitter.com/UIFDfVtwqD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) June 23, 2018

Woo, a six foot, 205-pound, right-shot blue-liner from Winnipeg, had nine goals and 16 assists in 44 games last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors.

His selection at No. 37 overall followed on the heels of Friday night’s choice of University of Michigan d-man Quinn Hughes with the No. 7 overall pick.

Also Saturday, the Canucks used their third-round pick (68th overall) to select centre Tyler Madden out of the U.S. Hockey League. Madden, a Deerfield Beach, Fla., product, listed at five foot 11 and 152 pounds, had nine goals and 11 assists in 32 games for the Tri-City Storm.

He has committed to playing for the NCAA’s Northeastern Huskies for the 2018-19 season.

In the fifth round (130th overall) Vancouver tabbed defenceman Toni Utunen from Finland. In the sixth round (186th overall), they chose right winger Artyom Manukyan from Russia, and with their final pick in the seventh round (192nd overall), they added goalie Matthew Thiessen from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.